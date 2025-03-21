Listen: 'Boom Boom' Featuring Michael Thurber and Austin Scott From GODDESS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new single “Boom Boom,” featuring Michael Thurber and Austin Scott, from the genre-defying GODDESS is available to stream or download now! Listen here!

The 5-track EP Moto Moto Presents Nights in Mombasa is an R&B digital journey that showcases the extraordinary talents of Michael Thurber – world-renowned bassist and co-founder of CDZA, the YouTube-based music collective – and the visionary Saheem Ali. The EP features the breathtaking vocals of Amber Iman, alongside the compelling performers Austin Scott and Nick Rashad Burroughs. Also including the mesmerizing “Honey Sweet,” “Mombasa Mombasa,” “Learn to Love,” and “Near You,” the EP will be released on Friday, April 11.



Inspired by the mythical Afro Jazz nightclub Moto Moto in Mombasa, Kenya from Goddess, the EP is a stand-alone aural exploration through a passionate, joyful, and mystical world. The group’s hook-laden songs join sensitive ballads with heady rhythms, where dance meets soul – leaving you in an immersive musical environment sure to cause a sensation. See GODDESS live at The Public Theater in New York this spring, beginning April 29.

