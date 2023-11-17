Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Album 'Black Mona Lisa'

Earlier this year, Porter wrapped the 25-city nationwide tour, THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Listen: Billy Porter Drops New Album 'Black Mona Lisa'

Billy Porter has released his long-awaited new album, Black Mona Lisa, via Island Records UK / Republic Records. Executive produced by hitmaker Justin Tranter, Black Mona Lisa is Porter’s most personal creative endeavor to date.

Billy Porter comments on the new album, "So many of the songs on my album have a very similar theme - getting to a place of recognizing your own worth and celebrating yourself. The world will try to tell you who you are, and the world will try to decide if you matter. No outside force or entity gets to decide that. “Black Mona Lisa,” the song, is the pinnacle of everything on the album, hence also being the name of the album. We do not need your tolerance, but we do demand your respect. Knowing your self-worth, your value, being able to stand firmly in your authentic self, those things are worth more than gold, and you will pay me as such."

“Billy is one of the great talents of our generation.” Justin Tranter, executive producer of Black Mona Lisa, comments on his collaboration with Porter, “Helping bring his story to life through music was a true honor. The second we wrote the song Black Mona Lisa I knew we stumbled on one of those magic moments that we live for as songwriters. I’m so excited the world finally gets to hear it.”

Black Mona Lisa the album boasts the title track “Black Mona Lisa” and features fan favorite singles “Baby Was A Dancer,” “Stranger Things,” “Fashion,” “Broke A Sweat,” and most recently released “Children (What Time It Is)” feat. Lady Blackbird.

Earlier this year, he wrapped the 25-city nationwide tour, THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1. The show was hugely successful with both fans and critics alike. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel wrote: “Stunning” and “one-of-a-kind,” a “rare kind of performance” with “above all else, transcendent joy.” Louisville’s LEO Weekly called the show “spectacular, inspiring, dazzling.” The Minneapolis Star-Tribune noted Porter’s “panache” and “sumptuous outfits.”

Listen to Billy Porter's new album here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Hear Disneys WISH Soundtrack With Ariana DeBose & More Photo
Listen: Hear Disney's WISH Soundtrack With Ariana DeBose & More

The brand-new soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is available now on all streaming platforms (Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube Music), on CD and vinyl, featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actress Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as King Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat Valentino.

2
Tony Yazbeck Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY Photo
Tony Yazbeck Joins AMERICAN SPORTS STORY

Tony Yazbeck has joined Ryan Murphy’s latest FX anthology American Sports Story. Yazbeck will play a key recurring role opposite the previously reported Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, West Side story and Hamilton alum Josh Andrés Rivera, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

3
Video: First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London Photo
Video: First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London

An all new trailer has been released for the world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL, which opened at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run. Check out the video here!

4
Photos: New Look at Audra McDonald, Colman Domingo & More in RUSTIN Photo
Photos: New Look at Audra McDonald, Colman Domingo & More in RUSTIN

Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin also includes Audra McDonald, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Adrienne Warren, Michael Potts, CCH Pounder, and more. Check out new photos of the cast now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EPSabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New SongsReneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs
Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBCLana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves & More Join CHRISTMAS AT GRACELAND on NBC
Derek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to PerformDerek & Julianne Hough to Host Disney Holiday Special; ALADDIN to Perform

Videos

Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London Video
First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You