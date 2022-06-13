Listen: Becky Gulsvig Talks COME FROM AWAY & More on The Art of Kindness Podcast

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, welcomed Broadway star Becky Guslvig on this week's episode of The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Becky discusses working on the kindest musical on Broadway: Come From Away and much more. Plus they announce the winner of two tickets to go see the show! The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.