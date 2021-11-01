Listen: Ann Harada, Deb Radloff and Devin Illaw Perform the Title Song from THE NEW PEGGY

Hear Ann Harada, Deb Radloff and Devin Illaw perform the title song from hilariously dark new musical, The New Peggy, featuring book & lyrics by Drew Larimore and music & lyrics by Larson Award-winner J. Oconer Navarro, produced by the Micro Musical Theatre Show.

Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!, Avenue Q) headlines the title role in the Micro Musical Theatre Show's cast recording, which is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Hear more from the score at www.thenewpeggy.com including the ballad "Clocking Out" sung by Tally Sessions and three-time Tony-nominee Mary Testa. Cyrilla Baer (Adding Machine) belts the opening number "If It Wasn't for Me". Additional performers include Devin Illaw (Miss Saigon), Rachel Hardin and Daniel Marcus (Urinetown).

The New Peggy has been seen in concert at the Green Room 42, developed by New York Theatre Barn and featured on the Micro Musical Theatre Show.

The musical centers around a middle-aged secretary who sings to her stapler and manila envelope and arrives to work on a Monday morning to disastrous news that turns her world upside down. Hilarious, quirky, heartfelt and surprisingly relatable, this new musical spans high highs and murderous lows.

"We are thrilled to have the complete score available to stream all in one digital space," says Larimore. "The New Peggy has had an exciting development history with top Broadway performers every step of the way. To have this cast album and demos centralized and accessible like this helps us assess an eventual world premiere production."