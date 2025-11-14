Listen: A VERY JONAS CHRISTMAS MOVIE Debuts Soundtrack Feat. Andrew Barth Feldman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, the new holiday film featuring the fan-favorite brothers, is now streaming on Disney+. The soundtrack is also now available, with tracks that feature the vocals of Kenny G, Chloe Bennet, and Broadway alum Andrew Barth Feldman, who recently concluded his run as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending.

In the movie, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas (Broadway's The Last Five Years) face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

The festive film features an all-star cast including Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa). Also featured are Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Kenny G (as himself) and Justin Tranter (as himself), and Randall Park (as Brad). Other special cameos from the Jonas family are also featured.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas produce, along with writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. EmmyⓇ and Academy AwardⓇ winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) directs, with original music from executive music producer and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter.

Photo Credit: Disney/John Medland