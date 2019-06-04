Lisa Howard, Colin Hanlon, And Laura Dadap To Star In Reading Of THE BOOK OF HOLDING ON

Lisa Howard, Colin Hanlon, and Laura Dadap to Star in Reading of New Musical The Book of Holding On, 2:30 pm, Tuesday June 11th at the Dramatists Guild, Mary Rodgers Room, 1501 Broadway, #701.

13-year-old Emmy hates change but knows that she must learn to let go and accept it. So she starts a Buddhism group at school and begins writing an imaginative collection of fables called The Little Book of Letting Go. But when one change too many threatens Emmy's perfect world, she decides to take matters into her own hands: She will sabotage all this change and "freeze the world."

The Book of Holding On is a whimsical, poignant exploration of fear of change, teenage mental illness (in particular, obsessive thoughts), and growing up.

Industry professionals interested in attending should email HoldingonRSVP@gmail.com. The Book of Holding On will be presented on Tuesday June 11th at 2:30PM.





