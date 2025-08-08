Lindsay Mendez, Amy Sedaris, & Andy Richter Join ELBSETH Season 3 Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been revealed for the Season 3 premiere of Elsbeth, which will feature the talents of Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, alongside comedians Amy Sedaris and Andy Richter, according to Deadline. It was previously announced that Stephen Colbert will also appear in the new season, serving as the host of the fictional late-night show "Way Late with Scotty Bristol."

In the premiere, Mendez will star as Officer Grace Hackett, a police officer and aspiring stand-up comic who works with Elsbeth on a new comedy-related case. Richter will play the character of Mickey Muntz, Scotty Bristol's sidekick and the husband of Laurel Hammon-Muntz, played by Sedaris. Laurel also serves as the head writer and executive producer of Scotty Bristol's talk show. Richter's casting is a clear reference to his longtime stint as the real-life sidekick for Conan O'Brien on his talk shows.

It was announced last month that the CBS detective series, led by Carrie Preston, will return for its third season on October 12, 2025. The first "sneak peek" episode will air that Sunday, with the second episode following only four days later on Thursday, October 16. The following episodes will continue to premiere during the 10:00 ET timeslot on Thursdays.

The series features an impressive roster of Broadway talent, with stars like Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, André De Shields, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Vanessa Williams, and more. The Season 2 finale featured many returning guest stars and a big, star-studded rendition of Chicago's Cell Block Tango. Take a look at our exclusive conversation about the episode with writer and showrunner Jonathan Tolins. and check out our guide to all the Broadway actors in the series here.

Elsbeth stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series brought new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Lindsay Mendez was most recently seen on Broadway in the lauded revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, earning a Tony nomination for her performance. Previous Broadway credits include Grease, Godspell, and Elphaba in Wicked. She won a Tony for her performance as Carrie in the 2018 revival of Carousel.