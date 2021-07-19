Lincoln Center Theater Shifts Opening Night for FLYING OVER SUNSET

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lincoln Center Theater has shifted opening dates for Flying Over Sunset. The new musical with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, and featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will begin performances on Thursday, November 11 and open on Monday, December 13 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Tickets, available to members starting July 26, will be available through February 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public starting August 2.

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack) and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by Telsey + Co., with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. FLYING OVER SUNSET is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.