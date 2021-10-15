Lincoln Center Moments Fall Series Begins October 19

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announces the Lincoln Center Moments Fall 2021 season, a virtual performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers. This program is free with registration required.

Each program includes a performance followed by activities facilitated by educators and music therapists exploring the work through discussion, movement, music, and artmaking. The fall season takes place virtually, bringing classical music, ballet, opera, jazz, and contemporary dance directly into homes from partners across the Lincoln Center campus and beyond: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater,American Ballet Theatre, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, and the New York Philharmonic. The eight programs include everything from virtual excerpts of Cendrillon (Cinderella) and Revelations to reflections through sound, movement, and sculpture in Andrea Miller's You Are Here, to a celebration of Billie Holiday. All events are free and registration is available at LincolnCenter.org/Moments.

Lincoln Center Moments Fall 2021 Programs:

American Ballet Theatre Presents...

Tuesday, October 19 at 1:00pm ET

American Ballet Theatre Studio Company will perform excerpts from ABT repertoire, including masterworks of classical and neoclassical ballet canons, plus newly commissioned ballets. Studio Company dancers and artistic staff will share how the Studio Company acts as a crucial bridge between ballet training and professional performance, preparing young dancers (17-21) to enter American Ballet Theatre or other leading ballet companies worldwide. Presented in collaboration with American Ballet Theatre.

Cendrillon (Cinderella) with the Metropolitan Opera Guild

Wednesday, October 27 at 1:00pm ET

Join the Metropolitan Opera Guild in an exploration of the classic opera Cendrillon (Cinderella). Featuring exclusive performance footage and an interactive discussion exploring the characters, emotions, and music of this beloved fairy tale. Presented in collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera Guild.

Juilliard's Weather Bird Presents...

Wednesday, November 3 at 1:30pm ET

Join Weather Bird, the Juilliard Gluck Community Service Fellowship Ensemble, a dynamic ensemble of jazz musicians and dancers, as they explore improvisation, movement, and creativity in this workshop-performance. Presented in collaboration with The Juilliard School.

Musical Moods with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center:

Monday, November 8 at 1:00pm ET

Explore the many moods of chamber music through works by Handel/Halvorsen, Mozart, and Martinů. This interactive concert features Kristin Lee, accomplished violinist and soloist performing with major orchestras around the world, in past performances and a live discussion. Presented in collaboration with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Highlights from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Friday, November 19 from 2:00-3:30pm ET

Enjoy excerpts from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performing Revelations, Chroma, Grace, and Takademe in the 2015 production of Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance. In partnership with Ailey Arts in Education & Community Programs, Amos Machanic, a former company member, will join us live during this interactive concert to provide insight on the production and choreography of these Ailey masterpieces. Presented in collaboration with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Arts In Education & Community Programs department.

Musical Treasures from the New York Philharmonic

Monday, November 29 from 1:00-2:30pm ET

Explore the ways that composers honored friends and family through their music. These musical treasures are created when composers receive support by those who touch their lives in special ways. Featuring recorded performances by the New York Philharmonic along with a performance and discussion between New York Philharmonic violinist Anna Rabinova and Teaching Artist Zeynep Alpan. Presented in collaboration with the New York Philharmonic.

You Are Here: Reflections Through Sculpture, Sound, and Movement

Tuesday, December 7 at 1:00pm ET

You Are Here takes on the processing of the past year, coming together to share stories, dance, song, and reflections from New Yorkers across the city. Originally premiered outdoors at Lincoln Center's Restart Stages, You Are Here features sculpture, sound, and performance, conceived by Andrea Miller, award-winning multidisciplinary artist and artistic director of GALLIM, a New York-based company producing movement works for theater, film, and installation.

A Celebration of Billie Holiday with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Thursday, December 16 from 1:00-2:30pm

Billie Holiday, known as "Lady Day," is one of the greatest innovators in jazz. Her distinctive sound and phrasing influenced countless artists, and she gave us some of the definitive interpretations of the American songbook. Join us for a special concert celebrating this iconic artist with an outstanding group of musicians from Jazz at Lincoln Center. Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Training and Outreach Support by CaringKind www.caringkindnyc.org