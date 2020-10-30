Lincoln Center Cancels Great Performers Spring 2021 Series, David Rubenstein Atrium Spring Season and 2021 American Songbook

Lincoln Center continues to serve audiences via Lincoln Center at Home.

Given the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has cancelled the remainder of the events in the 2020/21 Great Performers series and 2020/21 David Rubenstein Atrium Season, as well as the annual American Songbook series.

Previously announced concerts in the Great Performers series are now cancelled through May 9, 2021. Ticket holders should contact CenterCharge at 212.721.6500 (Monday-Friday, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm ET) to facilitate ticketing refunds or donations for affected performances.

Lincoln Center will continue to serve audiences via Lincoln Center at Home, featuring performances and arts education series at LincolnCenter.org; through commissioning artists to create new works that respond to our current moment; and by safely activating their outdoor campus with small-scale, socially-distanced performances, arts and civic engagement activations, and more.

For digital offerings from Lincoln Center's resident organizations, please visit LincolnCenter.org or individual websites.

