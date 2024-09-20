Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals Full WARRIORS Album Tracklist

The full album will be released on October 18.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming WARRIORS album with Eisa Davis.
Set for release on October 18, the tracklist reveal follows the announcement that Ms. Lauryn Hill will be joining the album as Cyrus of Gramercy Riffs.
SURVIVE THE NIGHT (Featuring the Five Boroughs & DJ Lynne Pen)
ROLL CALL
WARRIORS' CYPHER
MAKE WAY FOR CYRUS (Featuring the Gramercy Riffs)
IF YOU CAN COUNT
DERAILED
WOODLAWN CEMETARY
LEAVE THE BROX ALIVE (Featuring the Turnbull ACs)
A TRACK FIRE & A PHONE CALL
GOING DOWN (Featuring Luther & Cropsy of the Rogues)
ORPHAN TOWN (Featuring the Orphans & Mercy)
CALL ME MERCY
STILL BREATHIN' (Featuring Masai)
QUIET GIRLS (Featuring the Hurricanes)
OUTSIDE GRAY's PAPAYA (Featuring the Baseball Furies)
SICK OF RUNNIN
THE PARK AT NIGHT
LUTHER INTERLUDE
CARDIGANS
WE GOT YOU (Featuring the Bizzies)
A LIGHT OR SOMETHIN'
WE GOT YOU (Reprise)
SOMEWHERE IN THE CITY
REUNION SQUARE (Featuring New York's Finest)
SAME TRAIN HOME ( Featuring DJ Lynne Pen)
FINALE
PART 1: THE WONDER WHEEL
PART 2: THE CONEY ISLAND SHORE
PART 3: WHEN WE ALL COME HOME ALIVE
THE WARRIORS will feature Kenita Miller as Cochise, Sasha Hutchings as Cowgirl, Phillipa Soo as Fox, Aneesa Folds as Cleon, Amber Gray as Ajaz, Gizel Jiménez as Rembrandt, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Swan, and Julia Harriman as Mercy.
The album also includes THE COPS featuring James Remar as Barnes and David Patrick Kelly as Victor; THE HURRICANES featuring Billy Porter as Granger, Michaela Jaé as Yaya, and Mykal Kilgore as Élan; THE ORPHANS featuring Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sully and Casey Likes as Jesse; THE TURNBULL AC’S featuring Marc Anthony as Tato, Luis Figueroa as Miguel, and Flaco Navaja as Jesús; THE ROGUES featuring Kim Dracula as Luther and Alex Bonniello as Cropsy; and Shenseea as DJ Lynne Pen.
Colman Domingo is the voice of the Masai of the Gramercy Riffs while the voices of the boroughs include: Ghostface Killah and RZA as Staten Island; Chris Rivers as The Bronx; Cam’ron as Manhattan; Nas as Queens; and Busta Rhymes as Brooklyn.
Busta Rhymes performs the voice of Brooklyn as well as THE BIZZIES: featuring Stephen Sanchez as Cal, Joshua Henry as Wanya, Timothy Hughes as Lance, and Daniel Jikal as Joon.
WARRIORS, the new project from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, is a concept album inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name. WARRIORS is executive produced by GRAMMY Award winning rapper & New York City native, Nas & produced by GRAMMY Award winning musician Mike Elizondo.
WARRIORS is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader, Cyrus.
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine
Videos