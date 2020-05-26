Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Daniel Craig & More Join WE ARE ONE PUBLIC Virtual Event

The Public Theater announced additions to the line-up for WE ARE ONE PUBLIC, a one-night-only star-studded virtual event to support The Public Theater, which will take place on Monday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Public alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the evening will feature special performances and appearances by Public artists through songs, stories, and more, along with a special tribute to this year's honorees Sam Waterston and Audrey & Zygi Wilf.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, with music direction by Tony Award winner Ted Sperling, this year, the highly anticipated gala moves to a digital platform for the first time ever, inviting viewers from coast to coast and around the world to join. Free and open to all, the event will be livestreamed on The Public's website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

Joining the WE ARE ONE PUBLIC line-up with special cameo appearances are Todd Almond, Troy Anthony Burton, Michael Cerveris, Daniel Craig, Carla Duren, Danaya Esperanza, Jane Fonda, Nanya-Akuki Goodrich, David Henry Hwang, Brian d'Arcy James, Alicia Keys, John Lithgow, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Margaret Odette, Kelli O'Hara, Suzan-Lori Parks, Phylicia Rashad, Jay O. Sanders, Liev Schreiber, Deandre Sevon, Martin Sheen, and Meryl Streep. As previously announced, WE ARE ONE PUBLIC will also include performances and appearances by Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Kim Blanck, Ally Bonino, Danielle Brooks, Glenn Close, Jenn Colella, Elvis Costello, Claire Danes, Holly Gould, Danai Gurira, Anne Hathaway, Stephanie Hsu, Oscar Isaac, Nikki M. James, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, Grace McLean, Sandra Oh, Mia Pak, David Hyde Pierce, Phillipa Soo, Trudie Styler & Sting, Will Swenson, Shaina Taub, Kuhoo Verma, Ada Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, and more. Anne McPherson will serve as production stage manager.

This one-night-only special event will honor Audrey & Zygi Wilf, valued members of The Public Theater community whose commitment to arts and culture, education, and humanitarian causes have created a lasting impact in New York City and beyond. Actor, advocate, and active member of the Board of Trustees Sam Waterston will be the artistic honoree. His longstanding support and partnership of The Public is unmatched, performing in 13 productions since 1963, including Much Ado About Nothing (1972), Measure for Measure featuring Meryl Streep (1976), King Lear (2011), The Tempest (2015), and more. The evening will be hosted by Co-Chairs Kwame Anthony Appiah, Candia Fisher, Joanna Fisher, Laure Sudreau, and Lynne Wheat.

Returning this year is an online auction, with exclusive auction packages available for bidding including passes to the premiere of Lee Daniels' upcoming film The United States vs. Billie Holiday, a virtual one-on-one meet and greet with Liev Schreiber and David Hyde Pierce, and original signed and framed sketch of the Hamilton set by David Korins. Details on auction packages and bidding information is available at publictheater.org.

The June 1 event is free for all, but there are many ways to support and receive access to pre-show benefits. To support, or for questions about the event, please go to publictheater.org, email gala@publictheater.org, or call (212) 539-8634.

The livestream of WE ARE ONE PUBLIC will be Closed Captioned. Information about an American Sign Language Interpreted livestream will be available at publictheater.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You