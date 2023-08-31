Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit & More Will Take Part in BROADWAY FOR BIDEN Concert

On September 18, Broadway will unite for Broadway for Biden- a one-night-only concert fundraiser event for the reelection of President Joe Biden.

Performers will include: Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Bareilles, Laura Benanti, Alex Edelman, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Gosh Groban, Christopher Jackson, LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Andrew Rannells, and Aaron Tveit.

Broadway for Biden is a concert fundraiser for President Joe Biden and Democrats nationwide, featuring performances by Broadway's best. It is a one-night only event, hosted by Jeffrey Seller, Thomas Kail, Luz & Luis Miranda, Bruce Cohen & Gabe Catone, Tom Healy & Fred P. Hochberg, Barbara Marcin & Orin Kramer, Stacey & Eric Mindich, Karen & Gary Rose, Janet & Marvin Rosen, Alexandra & Eric Schoenberg, Ted Snowdon & Duffy Violante, Henry Tisch & Sean Walsh.

President Joseph Biden, Jr. began his service to our country in 1970 when he won a seat on the New Castle County Council in his home state of Delaware. Two years later, he ran for the U.S. Senate when he was 29 years old and took office at age 30. If reelected, his second term as president of the United States would be the pinnacle of a career for an extraordinary patriot who has worked tirelessly for his country for over 53 years. “Broadway for Biden” is both a celebration of said career and a call to action, emphasizing the importance of his reelection in 2024.