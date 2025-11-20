Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins PERCY JACKSON Panel and More At The Paley Museum in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Paley Museum will present new additions to its December PaleyLive lineup, including The Beatles on The Beatles: A Special Screening of “Anthology: Episode One” on December 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Percy Jackson and the Olympians: An Inside Look at Season 2 on December 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Both events will take place at the museum’s Midtown Manhattan location at 25 West 52 Street. The programs expand the institution’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration.

“These programs are the perfect addition to an already stellar lineup of December events at The Paley Museum,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “Our December events offer something for visitors of all ages and are a fitting continuation of our 50th anniversary celebration.”

THE BEATLES ON THE BEATLES: A SPECIAL SCREENING OF “ANTHOLOGY: EPISODE ONE”

Premiering in the 1990s, The Beatles Anthology was notable for presenting the band’s history in their own words using archival material, live performances, studio recordings, and previously unreleased footage. The newly restored, expanded nine-episode series will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 26. The Paley Museum will screen Episode One, followed by a conversation featuring Andrea Dresdale (ABC News), Tom Frangione (SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel), Joe Scarborough (Morning Joe), special guest Max Weinberg of The E Street Band, and moderator Jordan Runtagh (iHeartMedia / Rolling Stone). The program is supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS: AN INSIDE LOOK AT SEASON 2

Season 2 of the Disney+ series continues Percy Jackson’s story as he travels into the Sea of Monsters in search of Grover and the Golden Fleece. The Paley Museum will host a screening of Episode 3 and a conversation featuring cast members Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer, and moderator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appears in the series as Hermes.

AN EVENING WITH Bob Costas

The previously announced program An Evening with Bob Costas will take place on December 9 at 6:30 p.m. Costas will reflect on his career, discuss the role of radio in his work, and announce a donation of interviews from his series Costas Coast to Coast to the Paley Archive. The event is supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

PALEYLAND

The museum’s annual holiday exhibit PaleyLand will run from November 22 through January 4, offering photos with Santa, character meet-and-greets, train displays, arts and crafts, holiday screenings, giveaways, and complimentary hot chocolate.

TICKETING

Tickets for the new PaleyLive programs are currently on sale for Paley President’s Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members. Individual, Family, and Supporting Members will receive access on Friday, November 21 at noon ET, with public sales beginning Saturday, November 22 at noon ET. Details on Member benefits and program information are available through the Paley Museum.