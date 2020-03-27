Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Up an Argument Between Two Quarantined Journalists
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? Which of Miranda's work was the best, of course.
Reporter Elad Simchayoff said Wednesday, "Mood: This morning, chatting with Guri Alfi and Galit Hugi, they asked me to choose any song in the world I would like to hear broadcast, and I picked the title song from Moana."
Reporter Nadav Eyal agreed. Yishai Harel, another TV reported said that the song was Miranda's greatest work next to Hamilton.
Journalist Maayan Efrat protested that In The Heights was his best work.
Lin-Manuel Miranda jumped into the argument on Twitter to ask in Hebrew, "Hey, hey, hey, what's going on here,"
Check out the tweet below!
היי היי היי מה קורה כאן- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 25, 2020
Read the full story HERE.
