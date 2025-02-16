Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Crystal & More Join SNL50 Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The star-studded lineup for NBC’s highly anticipated “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” continues to grow. The live telecast from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center is set for tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

The special will include appearances by Alec Baldwin, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Crystal, Cher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Rachel Dratch, Rev. Al Sharpton, and more surprises.

Previously announced appearances include Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Lil Wayne, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Miley Cyrus, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, The Roots, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Woody Harrelson and more.

Fans can stream “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” and the collection of original documentary programming including “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC’s “Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music,” exclusively on Peacock.



Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.