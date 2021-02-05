Limited Edition Double Record Vinyl Set of THE COLOR PURPLE Out Today
This limited-edition vinyl set of THE COLOR PURPLE includes a special album insert with photos from the Broadway production and full billing, plus , track list & more.
In celebration of the 5-year anniversary of the recording's original release, Broadway Records has released the Grammy Award-winning recording of THE COLOR PURPLE as a double record set printed on purple vinyl today, February 5, 2021. The limited-edition vinyl is now available on BroadwayRecords.com and other major music retailers including Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
This limited-edition vinyl set of THE COLOR PURPLE includes a special album insert with photos from the Broadway production and full billing, plus a gatefold cover, complete with show artwork, full billing, track list, album notes and additional production photos.
This is Broadway Records' second new vinyl release of a series, following the December 2020 release of MATILDA THE MUSICAL double album set on blue vinyl. Additional new vinyl titles to be announced soon.
THE COLOR PURPLE received the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Cynthia Erivo's critically acclaimed performance as "Celie", as well as nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Danielle Brooks) and Best Direction (John Doyle).
Directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle, the cast or THE COLOR PURPLE is led by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo, Grammy, Academy Award and Golden Globe award winner Jennifer Hudson, and Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks.
They are joined by Isaiah Johnson in the role of 'Mister;' Tony Nominee Joaquina Kalukango as 'Nettie;' and Kyle Scatliffe in the role of 'Harpo,' along with Phoenix Best, Dwayne Clark, Lawrence Clayton, Carrie Compere, Patrice Covington, Adrianna Hicks, Bre Jackson, Grasan Kingsberry, Kevyn Morrow, Ken Robinson, Antoine L. Smith, Carla R. Stewart, Akron Watson, and Rema Webb.
THE COLOR PURPLE is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.
Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Grammy award winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.
