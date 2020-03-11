Limited Block of Tickets Released for BC/EFA's BROADWAY BACKWARDS

An extremely limited block of tickets has just been released for Broadway Backwards, a star-studded celebration of the LGBTQ community through beloved show tunes on Monday, March 16, 2020. It's a show where gender doesn't matter but love does.

Tickets are available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229.

The special guests performing in this year's show are Len Cariou, Garrett Clayton, Jenn Colella, Veanne Cox, Stephen DeRosa, Robbie Fairchild, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cady Huffman, Robyn Hurder, Nikki M. James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Derek Klena, L Morgan Lee, Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Skye Mattox, Patti Murin, Eve Plumb, James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Brandon Uranowitz and Karen Ziemba.

Colella returns to host the evening for the second year. Performers are subject to change.

The 15th annual edition of Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) will be performed at 8 pm at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), currently home to Disney's Aladdin. The evening is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

In response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, the audience, cast and crew's health and safety are a top priority. Broadway Cares is following the lead of our partners at The Broadway League and Actors' Equity Association as they manage and address any concerns within the theater community and with audiences. The New Amsterdam Theatre and all Broadway theaters have significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting all public and backstage areas beyond the standard daily schedule. Additionally, alcohol-based sanitizer dispensers are available for use in the lobby and throughout the theater.

Creator Robert Bartley will return to direct and choreograph the show. The creative team also includes Mary-Mitchell Campbell as music supervisor, Ted Arthur as music director, James Kinney as choreographer, Joshua Buscher-West as choreographer and associate director, Timothy Reed as lighting designer, and Sarah Marie Dixey, Johnna Fettinger, Nicolas Putvinski, Stacey Stephens and TC Williams as costume designers. Larry Smiglewski serves as production stage manager.

Last year's exciting and empowering edition raised a record $704,491. The 130-person cast featured a bevy of Broadway stars backed by a live, 12-piece orchestra.

What began as a small, grassroots concert performed at The Center in 2006 quickly grew into a highly anticipated event presented in Broadway's best theatres. In its 14 editions, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $4.8 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.





