Lillias White Will Return to HADESTOWN in October

Lillias White will reprise her role as ‘Hermes’ in the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown on Broadway. The Tony Award-winning actress will return to the underworld beginning Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephanie Mills will play her final performance on Sunday, October 20th.

"I am elated and thrilled to rejoin this illustrious cast, crew... and what a band! I am looking forward to seeing all the repeat visitors coming to the Walter Kerr Theatre," stated White.

Hadestown is playing its 5th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street). Tickets are available are the Walter Kerr box office and online.

Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Stephanie Mills as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Yola as Persephone. They are joined by Belen Moyano, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Eddie Noel Rodriguez and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

As previously announced, Lana Gordon will join the production as Persephone beginning Tuesday, October 22nd. Grammy Award-winner Allison Russell will take over the role beginning Tuesday, November 12th.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025.

About Lillias White

Lillias made her Broadway debut in Barnum. Other Broadway credits include Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and FELA! (Tony nomination). For her role in The Life, she won Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Off-Broadway, White performed in The New Group’s Black No More, The Public Theater’s Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, Second Stage Theatre’s Crowns (Audelco Award) and Texas In Paris at the York Theatre Company. Concert performances include the critically acclaimed cabaret show at 54 Below called The Lillias White Effect, Funny Girl, Hair, Dreamgirls, and South Pacific, which was broadcast by PBS Great Performances. She also has appeared in concert at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center and has toured internationally with her one-woman show, From Booklyn To Broadway. Television appearances include a regular role on “Sesame Street” (Emmy Award); recurring roles on FX's "Grotesquerie," Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “Russian Doll;” and guest star appearances on “New Amsterdam,” “Search Party,” “Gotham,” “Person of Interest,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Law & Order,” and “NYPD Blue.” Her screen credits include Heartworm, The Drummer, Disney’s Hercules, Anastasia, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Game 6, Pieces Of April and Then She Found Me. Lillias holds an honorary Ph.D in Fine Arts from the City University of New York.