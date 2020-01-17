Lilla Crawford And Jared Goldsmith Headline Lou Harry's WE ARE STILL TORNADOES Reading

Lilla Crawford (Broadway's Annie, Disney's Into the Woods) and Jared Goldsmith (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen) star in the reading of Lou Harry's play adaptation of the novel "We Are Still Tornadoes" (St. Martin's Press) by Michael Kun and Susan Mullen. The invited readings are directed by Joel Kirk and will take place January 28th. If you want to learn more, contact wearestilltornadoes@gmail.com.

We Are Still Tornadoes: a play in letters, begins in the summer of 1982, and for Scott and Cath, everything is about to change. Growing up across the street from each other, Scott and Cath have been best friends for most of their lives. Now they've graduated high school, and Cath is off to college while Scott stays at home trying to get his band off the ground. Neither of them realize that their first year after high school w change who they are forever.

We Are Still Tornadoes was developed at Butler University in August of 2018.

Lilla Crawford was a series regular on Netflix's The Who Was? Show; starred in the recent ABC pilot, the Untitled Bobby Bowman Project; and voiced the lead role of Sunny in Nickelodeon's animated series, Sunny Day. Lilla made her feature film debut as Little Red in Disney's film adaptation of Into the Woods opposite Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp. She made her Broadway debut as Debbie in Billy Elliott and then was cast from a nationwide search of over 5,000 young performers in the title role of the 35th anniversary revival of Annie directed by James Lapine.

Goldsmith began a voice-over-career on the Nickelodeon TV series Blue's Clues and its spinoff series Blue's Room. He portrayed voice characters in the Warner Bros. film The Ant Bully (2006) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Jared's a recording artist for Recorded Books where he has earned the distinction of being "the first child to ever read for the world's largest independent publisher of unabridged audiobooks.," Jared has recorded many book series' such as Roscoe Riley Rules, Dan Gutman's My Weird School and Timmy Failure, for which Jared received the EarPhones Award by AudioFile Magazine (2015). Jared earned his BFA in Music Theatre from Elon University. He toured Dear Evan Hansen to 25 cities before joining the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen, where he is currently performing.

Harry's produced full-length plays include "Midwestern Hemisphere" (Heartland Actors Repertory Theatre), "Lightning & Jellyfish" and "Clutter or the Moving Walkway Will Soon Be Coming to an End (Theatre on the Square), "Popular Monsters" (Catalyst Rep). "Rita From Across the Street," (NY's The Pit Loft, Indy Pod Theatre). His more than 40 published books including "Creative Block" (Running Press) and "The High-Impact Infidelity Diet: a novel" (Random House, optioned by Warner Bros.). Chair of ATCA's New Play Committee, which administers the Steinberg Awards for playwrights, he also edits Quill, the magazine of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has written for The Sondheim Review, Variety, TheatreWeek, Dramatics, and dozens more publications.

Kirk is a Manhattan-based theatre director and producer who specializes in the development of new plays and musicals. He is also Artistic Director/Founder of Discovering Broadway, an incubator program that develops new musicals in Indiana. He has worked with New World Stages, Playwrights Horizons, NYMF, The Lark, New Dramatists, Sheen Center, Hudson Guild Theatre, to name a few. He has guest directed for NYU's Grad Playwriting Program, Ball State University, Juilliard, and Fordham University's Playwriting Program. Before launching Discovering Broadway, Joel joined NewYorkRep as its first Associate Artistic Director.





