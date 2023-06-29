Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast

What makes a Tony-winning Best Musical? In the case of Kimberly Akimbo, an exceptional book, outstanding score and of course, a sublime cast. One of those cast members is Olivia Elease Hardy, who plays Delia.

Below, check out the next episode of Olivia's vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', Olivia asks her co-stars the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

Prior to the off-Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo, Olivia toured with the First national Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as “Duckling Donna.” Kimberly Akimbo is Olivia’s second professional show and her Broadway debut. Originally from Southern New Jersey, Olivia attended the University of Michigan to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre.






