Liev Schreiber Among Honorees at the 2026 ADAPT Leadership Awards

Tony Award winner Liev Schreiber, Lindsey Davis, and Misha Collins are among the 2026 honorees for the ADAPT Leadership Awards. The gala will take place on Monday, April 20th, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and will support the ongoing work of the non-profit organization. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Schreiber will be honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award. Davis, ABC News Live “Prime” Anchor, “World News Tonight” Sunday Anchor, and ABC News Correspondent, will be honored with the ADAPT Media Award. Collins, actor, writer, director, producer, New York Times best-selling author, and Co-Founder & Board President of Random Acts, will be honored with the ADAPT Community Partnership Award. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will be honored with the ADAPT Corporate Partnership Award.

“We will honor Liev Schreiber with the Hausman Humanitarian Award for his work on behalf of Blue Check Ukraine, an organization that vets and funds grassroots humanitarian aid groups providing assistance to Ukrainians,” said ADAPT Community Network CEO Linda B. Laul in a statement.

“We look forward to honoring Linsey Davis, whose major career achievements include raising media awareness on news and issues impacting people with disabilities. We are honored to have Misha Collins accept the ADAPT Community Partnership Award in recognition of his work as the Founder & CEO of Random Acts, which provides funding for random acts of kindness and encourages others to do the same. We honor Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP with the ADAPT Corporate Partnership Award for their pro bono work supporting disabled veterans.”

Abigail Hawk, television (“Blue Bloods”), film, and stage star, will return as host of the awards gala. Hawk is a five-time Honorary Co-Chair and past celebrity presenter of the ADAPT Leadership Awards.

Honorary Gala Co-Chairs are: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things and Emmy-nominated for Mad Men; Steve Gold, star of the Netflix series "Selling the City," and one of the country’s top ranked realtors; Susan Lucci, Emmy-winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; Deborah Roberts, ABC News Co-Anchor, 20/20, and Senior National Affairs Correspondent; RosAnna Scotto, Emmy-winning host, FOX 5 Good Day New York; Ali Stroker, Tony-winning actress and author; Cheryl Wills, Emmy-winning Spectrum News New York 1 Anchor and Host, best-selling author, speaker, and activist; and Mike Woods, two-time Emmy-winning meteorologist and reporter, FOX 5 Good Day New York.

ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Event Co-Chairs are Liz Cohen Hausman, and James Hausman. The ADAPT Leadership Honorary Event Committee: Dr. Kathryn Beal, Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Pavlos of Greece, Laurie and Dr. Peter Constantino, Cristina and Chris Cuomo, Ann Dexter-Jones, Fernanda Niven, Renee Rockefeller, and Tanya Rivero Warren.

About ADAPT Community Network

ADAPT Community Network is a leading human service not‐for‐profit and a pioneer in providing cutting‐edge programs and services for people with disabilities. The organization aims to build a more inclusive world for thousands of New Yorkers through education, technology, health, residential, and recreational programs in all five boroughs.

Our schools and services encompass many people who have challenges beyond cerebral palsy, such as autism, Down syndrome, spina bifida, and neuromuscular disorders, among others. ADAPT is the largest provider of pre‐school education for children with disabilities in New York. Its 100 comprehensive programs serve over 20,000 children and adults with disabilities and their families.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas