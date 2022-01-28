Li Tang Gallery Inaugurates Its Online Art Space With International Juried Exhibition, THE NEXT

Li Tang Gallery will present its inaugural offering, THE NEXT, an online group exhibition accessible to the public from January 8 - March 5, 2022. In preparation for the post-Covid era, Li Tang is keen to present a platform for artists working across disciplines to share their visions of post-Covid "spectacle".

A diverse range of subjects tackled by these exciting artists include (though are not limited to): the ecosystem, social justice, decolonization, climate change, immigration, lifestyle, under-presented communities, sustainability.

Artists at all career stages were invited to submit their work for consideration by guest juror, artist Sizhu Li. The response of over 280 submissions was overwhelming and were received from all over the world. The overall high quality of the submissions received made the jurying process a difficult one. The online group exhibition is curated by the Li Tang team and will be promoted on the Li Tang Gallery website, its social media platforms, and by press coverage in the United States and China. All artists selected for the exhibition are featured on Li Tang Gallery website in addition to a section that features those deserving of honorable mentions.

With new and remarkable exhibitions on the horizon, this first outing provides an incisive glimpse into what's to come from the fast-growing and culturally insightful Li Tang Gallery.

Guest juror Sizhu Li, a Chinese-born multidisciplinary artist based in New York, holds a BFA from China Central Academy of Fine Art, and an MFA from the Maryland Institute College of Art. She reflects on how "It has been a profound experience to see a great variety of thoughtful artworks amidst the challenging times," observing how art plays a role in "healing, empowerment, and introspection." Having lived and worked on two different continents, Li has developed a unique visual language of immersive kinetic installations to illustrate her understanding of nature and humanity.

On the selection process, juror Sizhu Li calls it "a journey through the society as a whole in a nutshell: each individual's work reflects a sphere of the variegated universe that we all share, through the lenses of diverse forms, as well as larger-than-life personal history and poetry." Li Tang Creative Director Webson Ji notes her "amazing job with the selections to present creative and original interpretations of the theme."

Selected artists include Yanqing Pei, Katherine Boland, Mila Gvardiol, Adarsh Nellore, Ethan Minsker, Calli Roche, Dante Daniel Hartl, Marli Davis, Marko Brajovic, Charlotte Jeanningros, Ismail Odetola, n00n & Marcus Civin, Natalia Golubenko, Chun Hua Catherine Dong, Sandrine Deumier

Accessible from Saturday, January 8, 2022 - Saturday, March 5, 2022. Learn more at https://litanggallery.com/the-next-international-juried-exhibition/.