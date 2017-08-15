Levi Kreis Celebrates BROADWAY AT THE KEYS Album Tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award winner Levi Kreis (Best Featured Actor for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's Tony nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet) is headed back to Feinstein's/54 Below in support of his latest album BROADWAY AT THE KEYS.

The show is set for tonight, August 15th, at 7 p.m. at Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019. Ticket prices vary - visit 54below.com/events/levi-kreis-2 for more information.

Levi Kreis came to Broadway with a defiance and freshness that Tony Voters could not deny. His electric portrayal of bad boy Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway's Tony nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet won him a 2010 Tony Award, a 2010 Outer Critics Circle Award, and a 2010 Drama League nomination for Best Featured Actor in a musical. Six weeks prior to this extraordinary night at Radio City Music Hall, New York Magazine listed Kreis as "brilliant, but low-brow" in the taste hierarchy of their "approval matrix".

Kreis prefers to stir your soul rather than stroke your intellect and he's not ashamed to admit it. His "low-brow" brilliance returns with his new album and summer tour Broadway At The Keys - stripping the bravado and glamour from your favorite Broadway classics to place them squarely in the world of unnerving honesty and beautiful simplicity.

Thus are the sensibilities of a singer/songwriter known for powerfully vulnerable original music featured on shows like The Vampire Diaries, So You Think You Can Dance, Sons Of Anarchy, and many more. Broadway At The Keys trades character for autobiography, orchestration for the stark nakedness of a haunting solo piano, and standard arrangements for bold re-invention. "My goal is to have a discussion with the audience, not perform at them. You can't connect with the every-man and live in an elitist bubble. Music is a raw, real life conversation and that's what this album and tour is all about."

Kreis calls himself an urban hillbilly. An eight generation Appalachian from the Smokey Mountains somewhat citified from his years living in Los Angeles and New York City. With bare feet and southern charm for days, he weaves hilarious southern storytelling throughout his set list, making you laugh as quick as you've cried. Broadway At The Keys Tour will be the most salt of the earth experience of Broadway you will find.

Levi is also currently starring in the film A Very Sordid Wedding, the sequel to writer/director Del Shores Sordid Lives.

