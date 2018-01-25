Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt Will Bring Broadway to Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala

This year's Pre-Grammy gala, hosted by Clive Davis and the Recording Academy, will get a taste of Broadway. According to Variety, Davis revealed that the event will include a segment to honor Broadway, with performances from Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt.

Click here to read the full article.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Zuleyka Rivera, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Sting, SZA, Bryson Tiller, and U2.

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles