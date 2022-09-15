Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Release New Holiday Box Set 'Merry Merry'

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. launched the pre-order for his forthcoming holiday album box set, MERRY MERRY, via BMG.



Due out November 4, 2022, the set features The Christmas Album and Simply Christmas (Deluxe Edition) on red and green vinyl, a "Merry Everything" Christmas ornament and Christmas card signed by Leslie.

MERRY MERRY os available for pre-order HERE

Leslie Odom, Jr. - MERRY MERRY box set tracklisting

The Christmas Album



SIDE 1

Snow

Last Christmas

Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)

Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas



SIDE 2

O Holy Night

Ma'oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)

Auld Lang Syne

Heaven & Earth



Simply Christmas



SIDE 1

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

My Favorite Things

The Christmas Waltz

First Noel

Christmas

I'll Be Home For Christmas



SIDE 2

Edelweiss (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

The Christmas Song

Please Come Home For Christmas

Merry Christmas Darling

Winter Song

Ave Maria



Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami..., in which he performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of the original song "Speak Now" was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple award nominations. He most recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, and also hosted CBS's "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" special live concert event. His upcoming projects include Rian Johnson's highly anticipated sequel, Knives Out 2; and David Gordon Green's new Exorcist trilogy.