Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Release New Holiday Box Set 'Merry Merry'

Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Release New Holiday Box Set 'Merry Merry'

The set will be released on November 4.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. launched the pre-order for his forthcoming holiday album box set, MERRY MERRY, via BMG.

Due out November 4, 2022, the set features The Christmas Album and Simply Christmas (Deluxe Edition) on red and green vinyl, a "Merry Everything" Christmas ornament and Christmas card signed by Leslie.

MERRY MERRY os available for pre-order HERE

Leslie Odom, Jr. - MERRY MERRY box set tracklisting

The Christmas Album

SIDE 1
Snow

Last Christmas

Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)

Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas


SIDE 2
O Holy Night

Ma'oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)

Auld Lang Syne

Heaven & Earth


Simply Christmas

SIDE 1
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

My Favorite Things

The Christmas Waltz

First Noel

Christmas

I'll Be Home For Christmas


SIDE 2
Edelweiss (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

The Christmas Song

Please Come Home For Christmas

Merry Christmas Darling

Winter Song

Ave Maria


Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami..., in which he performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of the original song "Speak Now" was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple award nominations. He most recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, and also hosted CBS's "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" special live concert event. His upcoming projects include Rian Johnson's highly anticipated sequel, Knives Out 2; and David Gordon Green's new Exorcist trilogy.

Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Release New Holiday Box Set 'Merry Merry'

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at The Echo Theater Company's BABEPhotos: First Look at The Echo Theater Company's BABE
September 15, 2022

Chris Fields directs the world premiere of Babe by Jessica Goldberg, running September 17 through October 24 at the Echo’s home at Atwater Village Theatre. Three Pay-What-You-Previews are set for September 14, 15 and 16. Check out photos here!
Photos: First Look at Antaeus Theatre Company's EVERYBODYPhotos: First Look at Antaeus Theatre Company's EVERYBODY
September 15, 2022

Antaeus Theatre Company presents the Los Angeles premiere of Everybody, a funny, provocative and very modern riff on a 15th-century morality play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Jennifer Chang. Performances take place at Glendale’s Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center from September 16 through October 17. Check out photos here!
THE GUILTY FEMINIST Comes To The London Apollo Next MonthTHE GUILTY FEMINIST Comes To The London Apollo Next Month
September 15, 2022

Since its launch in 2016 – The Guilty Feminist has grown to become less of a podcast and more of a global phenomenon. With over 95 million downloads in six years, with a Sunday Times bestselling book - The Guilty Feminist is part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism.
Lord Patten Announces Praemium Imperiale 2022 RecipientsLord Patten Announces Praemium Imperiale 2022 Recipients
September 15, 2022

The Japan Art Association and Lord Patten of Barnes, Praemium Imperiale's International Advisor in the UK, have announced the recipients of the 2022 Praemium Imperiale Awards.
Melbourne Opera Presents The Ring Cycle Cultural FestivalMelbourne Opera Presents The Ring Cycle Cultural Festival
September 15, 2022

Distinguished international maestro Anthony Negus has arrived from the UK to conduct Wagner's Siegfried in Concert at the Melbourne Recital Centre, on 25 September. Siegfried is the third opera in Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle, one of the biggest productions in all the performing arts and the greatest challenge for any opera company. 