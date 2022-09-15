Leslie Odom, Jr. Will Release New Holiday Box Set 'Merry Merry'
The set will be released on November 4.
Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. launched the pre-order for his forthcoming holiday album box set, MERRY MERRY, via BMG.
Due out November 4, 2022, the set features The Christmas Album and Simply Christmas (Deluxe Edition) on red and green vinyl, a "Merry Everything" Christmas ornament and Christmas card signed by Leslie.
MERRY MERRY os available for pre-order HERE
Leslie Odom, Jr. - MERRY MERRY box set tracklisting
The Christmas Album
SIDE 1
Snow
Last Christmas
Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)
Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
SIDE 2
O Holy Night
Ma'oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)
Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)
Auld Lang Syne
Heaven & Earth
Simply Christmas
SIDE 1
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
My Favorite Things
The Christmas Waltz
First Noel
Christmas
I'll Be Home For Christmas
SIDE 2
Edelweiss (feat. Nicolette Robinson)
The Christmas Song
Please Come Home For Christmas
Merry Christmas Darling
Winter Song
Ave Maria
Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted, award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author, and actor. With a career that spans all performance genres, he has received recognition with Tony and Grammy Awards as well as Emmy and, most recently, two Academy Award nominations for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Odom most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami..., in which he performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of the original song "Speak Now" was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple award nominations. He most recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase's Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, and also hosted CBS's "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" special live concert event. His upcoming projects include Rian Johnson's highly anticipated sequel, Knives Out 2; and David Gordon Green's new Exorcist trilogy.