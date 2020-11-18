Leslie Odom Jr., Katharine McPhee, Carole King, Adrienne Warren, Céline Dion & More Join NURSE HEROES LIVE! Benefit

Last week it was announced that celebrities and motivated philanthropists are joining forces to honor our Nurse Heroes with an all-star concert to be broadcast worldwide on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 26, 2020. Nurse Heroes Live! will raise much needed funds for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

New Partnerships: They will welcome Hispanic Star - a symbol to unify the Hispanic community, a campaign to change perception and increase representation - to be the Hispanic arm for Nurse Heroes. "We are delighted to be partners of this amazing initiative celebrating nurses that are taking care of us particularly in these difficult times," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder of Hispanic Star and We Are All Human, a foundation dedicated to advancing the agenda of equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Hispanic Nurses represent 18% of total Nurses in the U.S., moreover, 1 in 3 Medical Assistants and 1 in 5 Healthcare support occupations are Hispanic. Despite burnout (41% of all nurses reported feelings of burnout) and being underpaid (Latina nurses earn only 70% of what white male nurses earn), they won't give up (50% of nurses who reported feeling burned out also reported that they had no plans to leave their organization). Indeed, Hispanic Heroes, Nurse Heroes.

Celebrities Honor our Nurse Heroes and Send a Unifying Message: Nurse Heroes Live! has strong support from leading celebrities in the Hispanic community with Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Maluma, and Pitbull as performers, special appearances by Canelo Alvarez and Marc Anthony, and 19-time Grammy Award winner Emilio Estefan as the benefit concert's producer. In an interview with Claudia Romo Edelman, Emilio emphasized, "This concert is important because we are not only going to be able to help nurses and their children, but it is also a unifying effort where Mexicans, Venezuelans, Cubans, Brasilians, everybody is getting together to celebrate our Nurse Heroes."

Updated List of Artists: Nurse Heroes Live! will feature iconic artists including Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Chico (The Gipsy), Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, The Wailers, Adrienne Warren, Stevie Wonder, host Whoopi Goldberg, and special appearances by Canelo Alvarez, Marc Anthony, Billy Crystal, Oprah Winfrey, and more. Taylor Swift will also be lending her support with a donation of a collectible edition 'Folklore' guitar signed by her to be auctioned for the benefit of the Nurse Heroes Foundation. Nurse Heroes Live! is co-produced by Times Square Live Media and Grammy nominee Shelly G. Berg, Dean of The Frost School of Music's Henry Mancini Orchestra as Musical Director. A talented choir of 50 nurses from Northwell Health will also perform as an ensemble with featured celebrities.

Philanthropy in Action: Nurse Heroes Live! benefits from a generous gift by Sandi and Bill Nicholson of Santa Barbara, CA, from the 'Women Who Dared' art collection - the largest collection of work exclusively by women artists in private hands. The collection includes art spanning 2,500 years from all seven continents, including a large number of works by Hispanic artists. "There is a natural connection between the Hispanic community and our history through the 'Women Who Dared' collection which contains important works of art by accomplished Hispanic women. These include works by Mexican artists Ely De Vescovi, Lola Alvarez Bravo, and Nahui Olen. There are also several historically important photographs in the 'Women Who Dared' collection of the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo," said Ms. Sandi Nicholson.

Changing the Future for Nurses: The 20,000 nurses of Northwell Health are the first beneficiaries of Nurse Heroes. Northwell Health is one of the largest healthcare providers in the US and the largest in New York. During the COVID-19 crisis, Northwell Health has been at the epicenter, providing medical care to over 100,000 COVID patients with the support of a team of 77,000 employees, including over 3,300 physicians and 20,000 nurses. In announcing this news, Ms. Sandi Nicholson, philanthropist and Nurse Heroes donor explained: "For their legacy of contributions to the communities they serve, and the distinguished service provided by their frontline healthcare and nursing professionals during the COVID crisis, we are delighted to select the nurses of Northwell Health as the first beneficiaries of Nurse Heroes and the 'Women Who Dared' collection."

"Nurses are the lifeblood of the medical community. Their compassion, dedication and empathy are critical to helping our sickest and most vulnerable heal," said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, New York's largest health care provider and private employer. "Yet, we are currently facing a shortage of nurses in the United States. This is a crisis we must address now, and funds raised from the Nurse Heroes concert will go towards continuing education scholarships for nurses and future nurses."

To make a donation to the Nurse Heroes Foundation:

Text NURSE to 707070 (in the US only) / Español text ENFERMERA a 707070 (solo en los Estados Unidos) Or go to pledgeling.com/nurse

To learn more about Nurse Heroes, visit: NurseHeroes.org To learn more about Hispanic Star, visit: HispanicStar.org

