Leslie Kritzer, Alysha Umphress & More Featured In Photographer Sydney Angel's Social Distancing Project BLOOM
In response to the virus crisis, New York City photographer Sydney Angel has created "Bloom," an online portraiture and interview project documenting the social distancing of a wide array of Americans, including Broadway actors Leslie Kritzer, Alysha Umphress, Ellyn Marsh, Katie Ladner, Dana Steingold, and Kristine Zbornik. So far in the on-going series, Angel has photographed and interviewed subjects from all walks of life, including actors, musicians, dancers, designers, writers, artists, and other people usually working in the public space. She is currently taking appointments from anyone in any field wanting to share their story of this extraordinary time.
"The project has been really cathartic for everyone involved," says Angel. "On the subject's end, they're getting a chance to formally reflect about how they feel, sometimes for the first time. They're also getting a break from all the anxiety and fear by dressing up for a virtual photoshoot. On my end, I'm seeing my own experience reflected in their responses, and finding comfort in the idea that we're collectively in this together."
To register for an online appointment through May 1st or to view the project, visit www.sydneyangelphotography.com/bloom.
Participation is completely free, and voluntary donations from the public will be accepted for the United Way of New York City's virus Community Fund, which is assisting low income and food insecure families throughout the five boroughs currently weathering the virus crisis.
