Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Premiers In New Episode Of Season 4 Of The Hit Series DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK

DeForest Theatricals has announced season 4 of the hit series 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' is set to premiere episode 2 with the puppeteer from "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets", Leslie Carrara-Rudolph on the streaming network BroadwayonDemand starting February 21th at noon!

Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife" and her special guest this week who's briming with backstage stories and lot's of voices!

Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series. Doris Dear starts the episode with more listening to the original "woman in charge" Helen Gurley Brown and her record album 'Lessons in Love". You can't believe what your hearing! It can't be missed.

This episode Doris salutes one of the premiere puppeteers who voices some of the most famous characters on "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets", Leslie Carrara-Rudolph. Leslie is a 5-time Daytime Emmy nominated performer and has dedicated her life to championing the arts. Leslie most notably plays 'Abby Cadabby' on "Sesame Street" and 'Ginger' from "Johnny and the Sprites". Leslie's heart and soul are in her work. She has a way of engaging her audience and her capacity for the love of kids is simply infectious. Leslie tells some wonderful backstage stories about spending most of her time on her knees with her arms in the air! Her 'Humor With A Heart' project champions self-expression and always leads with laughter and love. Leslie also brings along her 'special friend' Lolly Lardpop along for some chat!

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Doris also creates a special cocktail for each guest, so get your pencils out and get the recipes for these sometimes-forgotten drinks. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and also 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

Join us with Season 4 of this award-winning series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand.

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"!

Streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Tuesday at 12 noon ET!

Single episode rentals available

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information