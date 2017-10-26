Lesli Margherita and PJ Griffith Lead A SCYTHE OF TIME in Concert Tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below

The award-winning musical, A SCYTHE OF TIME, was the darling of the New York Musical Festival in 2016 and will get a concert presentation starring original cast Lesli Margherita (Broadway: Matilda. West End: Zoro, Olivier Award) and PJ Griffith (Sleep No More, American Idiot) tonight, October 26, at 9:30pm at 54 Below (254 W 54 Street).

A Scythe of Time is written by Alan Harris with music and lyrics by Mark Alan Swanson. It will be directed by David Alpert (IF/THEN), with musical direction by Ryan Cantwell (National Tour: Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by two sinister stories by Edgar Allan Poe, A SCYTHE OF TIME takes us to London, 1881, where the public can't get enough of the infamously sensational Blackwood Articles, in which writers take their own lives and, in the process of dying, record their experience with death. On the other side of town, our heroine Signore Zenobia embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of the articles in an effort to save her own magazine, and finds time pressing down on her as she composes a Blackwood Article of her very own. A bizarre tale of power and love, poetic justice and bloody revenge, A SCYTHE OF TIME shows us just how far one goes for fame and recognition in an absurd world.

Ms. Margherita and Mr. Griffith, will be joined by Matt Dengler (Broadway: The Visit, A Little Night Music), Brandon Brune (Misconception: The Lost Gospel of Christmas, Les Miserables), Blair Alexis Brown (Adding Machine, Master Class), Emily Claire Hughes (National Tour: Junie B. Jones), Lance Olds (National Tour: Carnival!, Footloose) and Danny Rutigliano (Broadway: The Lion King, Billy Elliott).

Tickets are $25 - $60 and can be purchased by visiting 54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551. For more information, visit www.ascytheoftime.com.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Alan Harris (Writer) Alan Harris won a Judges' Award at the 2015 Bruntwood Prize for How My Light Is Spent. Plays include: The Opportunity of Efficiency (New National Theatre Tokyo/National Theatre Wales), A Good Night Out in the Valleys (National Theatre Wales), This Is Not A Banksy, Wolf, The Lighthouse, A Certain Date, Take Me To Victoria Park (all BBC Radio 4), The Gold Farmer (BBC Radio 3), The Future For Beginners (liveartshow / Wales Millennium Centre), The Magic Toyshop (Invisible Ink / Theatr Iolo), Re-Set (Mess Up The Mess), Marsha (Capital Fringe, Washington DC), Cardboard Dad (Sherman Cymru), Miss Brown To You (Hijinx Theatre), Orange (Sgript Cymru), Come To Where I'm From (Paines Plough). He has won a prestigious Creative Wales Award from the Arts Council of Wale and is a Koestler Trust platinum award winner. He is currently under commission to the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester and also Paines Plough with Love, Lies and Taxidermy which will premiere at the Edinburgh Festival this year before a national tour. Libretti include: Marsha: A Girl Who Does Bad Things (liveartshow / Arcola Grimeborn Festival), The Hidden Valley (Birdsong Opera / Welsh National Opera/Tête à Tête Opera Festival), The Journey (Welsh National Opera), Rhinegold, Manga Sister (both liveartshow/The Yard, London).

Mark Swanson (Composer/Lyricist) is a 2016 Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award recipient from Augusta University, where he received his Bachelor of Music degree. Mark's musical/rock opera Misconception: The Lost Gospel of Christmas (Le Chat Noir, Augusta, Ga) debuted in 2011 and was remounted in 2012 before traveling to 2013 CapitalFringe Festival in Washington, DC. While in DC, Mark met writer Alan Harris and the two began an international collaboration on A Scythe Of Time. Selected incidental music includes Torch Song Trilogy II (Le Chat Noir) and The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe (The Augusta Players Youth Theatre). His film work includes Honest Injun and Monster (Showtime Entertainment), and the upcoming The Great Kentucky Goblin Spree (currently in production). Mark currently resides in Augusta, GA with his wife and three daughters. When not composing, Mark can be found assisting developmentally disabled adults live fuller lives through family business, Accent, Inc.

David Alpert (Director) Broadway: IF/THEN, The Trip to Bountiful, The Best Man, Guys & Dolls. NYC: Talley's Folly (Roundabout), Old Friends (Signature), Death Note by Frank Wildhorn, A Little Night Music (NYU), Tonya & Nancy (NYMF), The Moon & the Sea, Rails (NYMF), The Wonderful Mr. & Mrs. O'Leary, Do Me a Little (Fringe). OTHER: Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide (Guthrie), Flashdance (National Tour), Vanya & Sonia..., Urinetown, Joseph..., Little Shop of Horrors. Every year David proudly presents the Living for Today Concert which benefits Gilana's Fund (gilanasfund.com). David is the Artistic Director of MainStage Programing for BroadwayCon. BA: Western Michigan University. www.david-alpert.com

RYAN CANTWELL (Musical Director) 1st National Tours: Finding Neverland, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles. New Works: A Helluva Life (George Hamilton). The Golden Toad (Talking Band, La Mama), MARK (Liz Swados). Workshops: The Nomad (Liz Swados), Table (David Shire). TV/Film: CBS Jim Henson Christmas Special, Race (Sundance, Gloria Allred). Music Production: So Good (Alexa Green), A Brass Act (Michelle Dowdy), MiRDEN (Minni Jo Mazzola - Parks And Recreation). Awards: ASCAP/Grammy Foundation Singer/Songwriter Grant (2005, 2006), Robert Preston Award. Ryan also composes and performs music with his sister, Dawn (Wicked, The Last Ship), visit DawnandRyan.com for more.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles