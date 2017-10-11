Lesley Ann Warren and Joyce Bulifant to Reprise Roles from THE HAPPIEST MILLIONAIRE to Benefit BC/EFA

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater welcomes Lesley Ann Warren (Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Drat! The Cat!, 110 in the Shade, Dream) and Joyce Bulifant (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Airplane!), as they reprise their roles from the 1967 movie musical spectacular, Walt Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, celebrating its 50th anniversary in a concert benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Happiest Millionaire celebrates its 50th anniversary with two star studded performances, at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street), Sunday, December 3rd at 7pm and 9:30pm.

Adapted by Doug Thompson and Alex Beck, from the screenplay by A J Carothers, produced by Doug Thompson and Brice Corder with direction by Alex Beck, musical staging by Jason Wise and musical direction by Mark Hartman (Avenue Q, Sondheim on Sondheim, Silence! The Musical).

The Happiest Millionaire, premiering in 1967, is the final live action Disney production to be overseen by Walt Disney, himself. Containing over 80 minutes of Golden Age Disney music and dance, the fantastic score was written by Mary Poppins composers and Disney legends, Richard M. and Robert B. Sherman. Originally starring such icons as Fred MacMurray, Greer Garson, Gladys Cooper and Geraldine Page, The Happiest Millionaire also welcomed the Hollywood screen debuts of Tommy Steele, John Davidson and Lesley Ann Warren. Set in 1916 Philadelphia, the film is based on the real lives of eccentric renaissance man, alligator collector and boxing enthusiast, Anthony J. Drexel Biddle, and his daughter Cordy, a fiercely independent fighter who, like all Disney princesses, wants to discover the world on her own terms.

All proceeds will solely benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. For VIP pre-sale ticket package information, email tickets@HappiestMillionaire.com.

Full cast and general ticket sales to be announced.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

After winning Broadway's "Most Promising Newcomer" Award at the age of 17, Lesley Ann Warren found stardom on the small screen in the title role of the legendary Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. Warren's film debut was in Disney's The Happiest Millionaire, but it was her brilliant performance in Blake Edwards' comic masterpiece, Victor/Victoria, that won her nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, as well as winning a New York Film Critics Award and a People's choice award. Other film and television credits include Disney's One and Only, Original, Genuine Family Band, Mel Brook's Life Stinks, Steven Soderbergh's The Limey, a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in the miniseries 79 Park Avenue, an Emmy Nomination for the miniseries Family of Spies, and 5 seasons on the USA drama In Plain Sight. Her prolific career, spanning five decades, additionally includes unforgettable roles in such cultural touchstones as Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives and the cult classic film, Clue. Most recently, Warren toured in the spring of 2017 with the company of Dance to the Movies.

Joyce Bulifant's extensive credits on stage, television and film, have made her a familiar face and popular personality. She starred on Broadway in The Paisley Convertible with Bill Bixby, Tall Story with Robert Redford and, regionally, in Auntie Mame with Gypsy Rose Lee and Gentlemen, the Queens opposite Helen Hayes. Bulifant guest starred in over 100 roles on classic TV, including: Bonanza, Gunsmoke, McHale's Navy, Perry Mason, Alice, Three's Company and as a recurring guest on the popular game show Match Game. However, it is from her starring role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as Marie Slaughter, that she is often most recognized today. Additionally, Bulifant received the Daniel Blum Theatre World Award for Whisper to Me and has published her autobiography, My Four Hollywood Husbands, released this month.

