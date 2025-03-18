Leonkoro Quartet Comes to 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the Leonkoro Quartet on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 7:30pm ET at the Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center and streaming online. Tickets start at $40 for in-person and $25 for online streaming. Tickets are available now. Online streaming is also available for 72 hours following the performance.

The dynamic young Leonkoro Quartet has skyrocketed to prominence following multiple international competition wins to become one of the chamber music world's most exciting new ensembles, with admirers that include the great Alfred Brendel - a frequent collaborator. Their NYC debut features a program showcasing the freshness, daring, and vitality that they bring to music from Beethoven to Caroline Shaw.

Leonkoro String Quartet: Jonathan Schwarz, violin; Amelie Wallner, violin; Mayu Konoe, viola; Lukas Schwarz, cello

Program Details

Caroline Shaw Entr'acte

HINDEMITH String Quartet No. 2 in F Minor, Op. 10