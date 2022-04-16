Leonardo Suarez Paz Brings Multi-Disciplinary Show to NYU Skirball

Following a sold-out performance at the famed "Ballena Azul," CCK in Buenos Aires, the multifaceted "virtuoso extraordinaire," (Wynton Marsalis), Leonardo Suarez Paz, brings his genre-redefining, multidisciplinary performance to NYU Skirball, sharing his unique vision of the genre across a century of immigrant struggles and triumphs. Leonardo honors his mentor, Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine born and New York raised composer by recreating Nuevo Tango as an evolving, daring, artistically complex, and emotionally moving art form.

The 16-member cast features Nuevo Tango Ensemble with soloists Leonardo Suarez Paz (violin, voice, dance), Patience Higgins (tenor sax), Nuevo Tango Ballet under the direction of Olga Suarez Paz and Laura Roatta, includes a special visual art feature of works by Dedé Wolff and Lulú Michelli de Ferrer, the wives of Piazzolla and Ferrer, respectively, and rare footage of Piazzolla in New York.

NYU Skirball located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 860-seat state-of-the art theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators and thinkers. NYU Skirball hosts over 300 events annually, from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance art to comedy, music and film.

More About the Project: Leonardo Suarez Paz's PIAZZOLLA 100 celebrates creative liberty and the invaluable contribution of immigrants and women to society, starting with our namesake whose centennial we celebrate. Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine born and New York raised composer mentored Leonardo Suarez Paz, who now leads this cross-cultural, interdisciplinary project in order to demonstrate how the desires, values and artistic influences of immigrants in conjunction with local cultures continue to fuel the evolution of Nuevo Tango and enrich our society. The project recreates Tango as an elevated, contemporary and relevant art form, infusing it with modern choreographic elements and influences from classical, jazz, and popular music.