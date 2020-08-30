Leonard Cohen Estate Considers Taking Legal Action After 'Hallelujah' is Played at the RNC
The RNC allegedly asked permission to use the song, which was denied.
The Leonard Cohen estate is considering taking legal action after the Republican National Convention used two covers of the late singer-songwriter's song Hallelujah, Slate reports.
Michelle L. Rice, who is the estate's legal representative, said they were weighing their legal options after the RNC allegedly asked permission to use the song, which was denied.
"We are surprised and dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC's use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner 'Hallelujah,' one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue," Rice wrote.
The RNC also allegedly reached out to Sony/ATV Publishing to ask for permission to use the song.
"On the eve of the finale of the convention, representatives from the Republican National Committee contacted us regarding obtaining permission for a live performance of Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah.' We declined their request," wrote Brian Monaco, Sony/ATV's president and global chief marketing officer.
Read more on Slate.
This is far from the first time this has happened. Many other musicians have either filed legal action, or threatened to, over the use of their songs at Trump's rallies, since he announced his campaign for president.
Most recently, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group took legal action against Trump after the song 'Memory' from Cats continued to be played at his rallies
In 2015, Neil Young disagreed with Trump's use of his song 'Rockin in the Free World' at the rally during which he announced his presidential campaign.
Since then, a slew of artists have taken issue with Trump using their songs, including R.E.M., Twisted Sister, Adele, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Earth Wind & Fire, and the estates of George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, and Prince.
