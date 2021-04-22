Lea Thompson, Zoey Deutch, David Duchovny and More Featured in Audible's May Content

Exciting content is set to debut on Audible in May. Scripted titles include the original comedy podcast A Total Switch Show, starring real-life mother and daughter Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch; mysterious thriller The Reservoir written and performed by David Duchovny; and nonfiction thriller The Premonition written by bestselling author Michael Lewis.

Plus, season two of NBA All-Star Blake Griffin's inspirational interview series The Pursuit of Healthiness With Blake Griffin, and Grammy-winning artist Steve Earle shares his personal narrative reflecting on his life as a recovering folk singer in Steve Earle: The Moment In 1965 When Rock N' Roll Becomes Art, the most recent addition to Audible's signature 'Words + Music' initiative.

THE PREMONITION

Premieres May 4

Written by Michael Lewis and Performed by Adenrele Ojo

Internationally bestselling author Michael Lewis' highly anticipated Spring release will be available in audio only on Audible. This taut and brilliant nonfiction thriller finally provides answer on how the U.S.'s response to the outbreak of COVID-19 went so horribly wrong. It pits a band of medical visionaries against the wall of ignorance that was the official response of the Trump administration to the outbreak of COVID-19. A 13-year-old girl's science project on transmission of an airborne pathogen develops into a very grown-up model of disease control. A local public-health officer uses her worm's-eye view to see what the CDC misses, and reveals great truths about American society. A secret team of dissenting doctors, nicknamed the Wolverines, has everything necessary to fight the pandemic: brilliant backgrounds, world-class labs, prior experience with the pandemic scares of bird flu and swine flu...everything, that is, except official permission to implement their work. Michael Lewis is not shy about calling these people heroes for their refusal to follow directives that they know to be based on misinformation and bad science.

A TOTAL SWITCH SHOW

Premieres May 6

Co-Written by Agathe Panaretos, Madelyn Deutch, Sam West, Julie Greiner, and head writer Matt Powers and Performed by Lea Thompson, Zoey Deutch + Ensemble Cast

Starring real-life mother and daughter Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch, A Total Switch Show follows 23-year-old Emma and her 54-year-old mom Lisa who have switched bodies, but unlike the movies, no amount of lesson learning will switch them back. A Total Switch Show is a darkly existential take on the well-known format, following a control freak mother and her disdainful daughter who waste no time completely firebombing each other's lives once they switch bodies. The original comedy podcast also stars Bradley Whitford, Bobby Moynihan, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Judy Greer, Sasheer Zamata, Kimberly Hebert Gregory and a full cast, and is written by veteran writers from America's most prominent satirical source, The Onion, including Agathe Panaretos (Netflix's Chelsea), Madelyn Deutch (The Year Of Spectacular Men), Sam West (Sex House) and Julie Greiner and head writer Matt Powers (former ClickHole EIC).

HIGHLIGHTS MYSTERY THEATER

Premieres May 6

Written in collaboration with Highlights, performed by an ensemble cast

Audible and Highlights' have teamed up for a special and exclusive partnership. The leaders in audio entertainment and creators of Highlights Magazine's beloved and unstoppable characters come together with a new family podcast lineup. The third release in the collaboration is Highlights Mystery Theater. Welcome to Highlights Mystery Theater, the show where you can help solve the case! Follow along with kid detectives, siblings Mike and Cleo McClue, as they investigate case after case of strange sounds, weird disappearances, and other confounding mysteries- listen for the clues and see if you can solve the case before they do. Highlights Mystery Theater will be comprised of 8 episodes releasing weekly beginning May 6th.

Steve Earle: THE MOMENT IN 1965 WHEN ROCK N' ROLL BECOMES ART

Premieres May 6

Written and Performed by Steve Earle

Steve Earle maps his own journey as a "recovering folk singer" across the evolution of folk music, examining the songs and songwriters that elevated folk music to a literary art form. Earle pays homage to the birthplace of that musical revolution -- his beloved, adopted neighborhood, Greenwich Village -- celebrating its cast of characters, and the ground-breaking music that was born there. Earle illustrates his story with his own songs and covers of beloved favorites from Bob Dylan to the Beatles, recorded in the heart of Greenwich Village at the historic Electric Lady Studios.

THE PURSUIT OF HEALTHINESS WITH BLACK GRIFFIN Season 2

Premieres May 13

Hosted by Blake Griffin

Guests include: Malcolm Gladwell, Jennifer Eberhardt, Dax Shepard, Jessica Alba, Neal Brennan, Kate Murphy, Tony Gonzalez, Shadeen Francis, and Kevin Durant

This year has not been easy, and navigating the crushing toll of the pandemic, isolation, and racial injustice has made focusing on health and wellness more important than ever. That's why NBA superstar Blake Griffin is taking The Pursuit of Healthiness to new heights, expanding beyond mind and body. This season taps into conversations around identity, sexual well-being, addiction, the critical skill of listening, and much more. Alongside a whole new world of experts, fellow athletes, and the biggest names in entertainment, academia, and beyond, Blake explores how healthier individuals create healthier communities--and ultimately a healthier world.

Episode One: Malcolm Gladwell: The bestselling author and thought leader explores the secrets of physical fitness, the benefits of exercising with joy, and reveals his background as a champion long-distance runner. Malcolm also discusses one of his greatest wishes: he'd like to race LeBron James.

Episode Two: Jennifer Eberhardt: The Stanford social psychologist and author of the acclaimed book "Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do" explains how prejudice can negatively impact our health and well-being.

Episode Three: Dax Shepard: The actor, comedian, and host of the podcast "Armchair Expert" discusses addiction, serenity, and learning how to let go. "I have not had a great deal of success trying to control my brain," Dax says.

Episode Four: Jessica Alba: The actress, business mogul and founder of The Honest Company opens up about the movies that inspired her, the barriers that challenged her, and how to keep your work-life balance in a time of Covid-19. "No time can be taken for granted," Jessica says. "I think this time has really put that into perspective for me."

Episode Five: Neal Brennan: The comedian shines a light on the link between humor and mental health, and shares the wild story of his quest to find spiritual enlightenment with a psychoactive brew from South America. Do not try this at home.

Episode Six: Kevin Durant: The basketball great reveals details about his recovery from Covid-19 and shares his thoughts about his relationship with the late Kobe Bryant. KD and Blake also trade insider stories about what it takes to be an NBA superstar.

Episode Seven: Kate Murphy: The New York Times contributor and author of the breakthrough book "You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters," explains why video calls can make us feel more anxious and less connected. She also shares the secrets to becoming a world-class listener. Spoiler Alert: Putting your phone away really helps.

Episode Eight: Tony Gonzalez: The Football Hall-of-Famer, who played in the NFL for 17 seasons, reveals how he stayed at the top of the league for so long, and discusses everything from his transition to veganism to social injustice in the world of sports and beyond.

Episode Nine: Shadeen Francis: The licensed marriage and family therapist and expert in sex and intimacy talks to Blake about how to keep love alive in a lockdown, what porn and "The Fast and the Furious" have in common, and what sexual re-education can look like.

Gary Clark JR.: DEEP SOUL LOWDOWN

Premieres May 20

Written and Performed by Gary Clark Jr.

The Texas guitar hero recounts his life journey from teen age phenomenon to inheritor of the mantle of his mentors - Eric Clapton, B.B. King and The Rolling Stones-while challenging the expectations placed on a young Black musician in a troubled America.

THE RESERVOIR

Premieres May 27

Written and Performed by David Duchovny

Told from the perspective of a middle-aged man living alone who grows increasingly obsessed with a woman whose apartment window he faces, the title has elements of the 1954 film "Rear Window" combined with a present day sense of urgency. While some fans might be surprised to know that their favorite "The X-Files'' and "Californication" star is also a skilled writer, Duchovny in fact graduated from Princeton University summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in English literature and received a Master's Degree in English Literature from Yale University. It was at Yale where he began to study acting and found his love for the on-stage, on-screen action, eventually leading him to pursue acting full time. Duchovny's passion for writing still holds strong so much so that in February 2021, Duchovny released his latest novel Truly Like Lightning, making The Reservoir his fifth venture in the literary world, and his first audio-only project.