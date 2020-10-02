Lea Salonga Joins GREAT PERFORMANCES: BROADWAY BEST Lineup

The series is slated for November.

Multiple-award winning actress and singer, Lea Salonga will join PBS' Great Performances for their fourth annual "Broadway's Best" series slated for November. The world premiere of Lea Salonga in Concert will include signature songs from Salonga's illustrious repertoire, including Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin, and Mulan. Gerard Salonga conducts the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House. Lea Salonga in Concert is produced by Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), with Salonga and Josh Pultz serving as executive producers.

The "Broadway Best" programming will run on Fridays from November 6th to November 27th and begins with the 2011 taping of One Man, Two Guvnors featuring James Corden. The programming continues with Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles (a documentary of the classic Broadway hit Fiddler on the Roof), Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, and closes with Salonga's world premiere of Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert on November 27th.

Lea Salonga is an award-winning actress and singer renown across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway. She later returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival and reprised both roles in the 10th and 25th Anniversary concerts. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

Her 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw record-breaking audiences around the world including North America, Australia, and the UK. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album." Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" including the ratings juggernaut "The Voice Kids". Most recently, Lea released a new single and accompanying video, "Dream Again." Profits from "Dream Again" are being donated to charities aiding in COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor's Fund. An avid techie and gamer, Lea divides her time between Manila, Philippines with her family and the United States.

