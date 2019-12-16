Layla Capers and Antonio Watson Join Spotlight Kidz At Radio City

Current Broadway performers Layla Capers and Antonio Watson will be part of the Spotlight Kidz performance at Radio City Music Hall where the group will perform tonight prior to the start of the 5:00 p.m. "Christmas Spectacular" featuring the Rockettes.

Capers is currently Young Nala in "The Lion King" and played the role of Tomika in "School of Rock" on Broadway. Watson is making his Broadway debut in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" which opened in the fall at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

This is the second straight year that the Spotlight Kidz has had the opportunity to sing on this famous stage which has been home to the Tony Awards.

Others with Broadway or National Tour credentials taking part include Timothy Yang who for 16 months was the youngest prince in the Tony Award winning "The King and I" as well as Jon Martens who was part of the "Kinky Boots" US/Asia Tour in the role of young Charlie.

Spotlight Kidz taking part include Aaliyah Carter, Ella Grace Frantz, Giana Frederick, Emily Hart, Bo McDonald, Riley McDonald, Natalie Moses, Thomas Riley Pospisil, Lyla Serrian, Lila Smith, Thea Sten and Mary Whalen.

Also joining them onstage will be Natalie Rose Bizzoco, Michela Erksa, Kimi Freeman, Sarah Freeman, Taylor Garibell, Elle Graper, Emerson Harris, Madeline Hoarle, Lily LeWinter, Sadie LeWinter, Meaghan Maher, Abigail Paige Murphy, Brooke Lynn Murray, Lauren Yeobin Park and Maddie Roth.

Under the direction of Sandy Kost-Sterner, the Spotlight Kidz offers opportunities to youngsters and teens such as NYC cabarets and performing at various venues. For further information, email spotlightkidz@comcast.net or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz





