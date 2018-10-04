Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow to Star in HILLARY & CLINTON by Lucas Hnath on Broadway

Two-time Tony Award winner and three-time Emmy Award winner Laurie Metcalf, and two-time Tony Award winner and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, will return to Broadway to star in Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath (author of A Doll's House, Part 2 - newly minted as this year's most produced play in America). Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, previews begin March 16, 2019, ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at a Broadway theater to be announced.

Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another. If any of this sounds familiar, don't be fooled; in a universe of infinite possibilities, anything that can happen, will.

In Hillary and Clinton, Lucas Hnath examines the politics of marriage, gender roles, and the limitations of experience and inevitability in this profoundly timely look at an American dynasty in crisis.

The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (Set Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone (Lighting Design).

Photo Credit: Laurie Metcalf by Walter McBride / WM Photos; John Lithgow by Linda Lenzi

