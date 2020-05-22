Lauren Molina to Join TRLIVE! Next Friday
Lauren Molina will be taking part in Theatre Row Livenext Friday, May 29 at 8pm! TRLive! features artists from Theatre Row's community in intimate live performances direct from their homes to yours.
Tune in here:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2381345308823334/
Known for her acclaimed comedy undie-rock band The Skivvies, Lauren is an award-winning actor, multi-instrumentalist, singer & songwriter. Seen on Broadway in John Doyle's "Sweeney Todd" as the cello-playing Johanna, she also originated the role of Regina in "Rock of Ages." Lauren co-conceived, along with Nick Cearley, an all new NY-bound production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and played the role of Lucy. She's performed in several shows with Theatre Row Company-in-Residence Keen Company.
Expect showtunes, pop, rock, and even a special guest appearance by her partner, actor-musician Rob Morrison.
See one of their quarantunes below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)