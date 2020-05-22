Lauren Molina to Join TRLIVE! Next Friday

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lauren Molina will be taking part in Theatre Row Livenext Friday, May 29 at 8pm! TRLive! features artists from Theatre Row's community in intimate live performances direct from their homes to yours.

Tune in here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2381345308823334/

Known for her acclaimed comedy undie-rock band The Skivvies, Lauren is an award-winning actor, multi-instrumentalist, singer & songwriter. Seen on Broadway in John Doyle's "Sweeney Todd" as the cello-playing Johanna, she also originated the role of Regina in "Rock of Ages." Lauren co-conceived, along with Nick Cearley, an all new NY-bound production of "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and played the role of Lucy. She's performed in several shows with Theatre Row Company-in-Residence Keen Company.

Expect showtunes, pop, rock, and even a special guest appearance by her partner, actor-musician Rob Morrison.

See one of their quarantunes below!

