Lauren B. Stevens, Tony Award-Winning Broadway Producer, Dies at 71

Lauren B. Stevens, a two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose passion for theater spanned from childhood dreams to celebrated success on Broadway, died on September 13, 2025. She was 71.

Lauren’s producing credits included Lombardi, Rocky the Musical, Legally Blonde, Catch Me If You Can, Death of a Salesman, and All My Sons. She received six Tony Award nominations, winning Best Play for The Ferryman in 2019 and Parade in 2023. Her work also garnered multiple Drama Desk Award wins and nominations.

Born in North Plainfield, New Jersey, Lauren was captivated by the theater from an early age, often attending Broadway productions with her parents. She studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and later at Boston University’s CFA School of Theatre. Although her early career began behind the camera as a production assistant for WNET-TV PBS’s Theatre in America series, Lauren’s love for storytelling never wavered.

After moving to Milwaukee with her husband, Kipp Stevens, she founded a film production company specializing in national television commercials. In 2005, she returned to New York to pursue her lifelong dream of working on Broadway. Within two years she earned her first co-production credit, and from there built a storied and prolific career.

She is survived by her husband, Kipp.