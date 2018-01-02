Laura Osnes Takes Part in Susan Stroman-Directed CRAZY FOR YOU Developmental Lab

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier, the Susan Stroman directed production of CRAZY FOR YOU is holding a developmental lab in New York City this month.

This afternoon, Broadway favorite Laura Osnes posted what appears to be a photo from the lab on her Instastory. The photo of a script cover emblazoned with her name, includes with the caption, "First day of workshop school!"

The star was recently involved in a concert production of the musical at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, co-starring Tony Yazbeck.

See the photo below:

The production was originally scheduled to play the Ahmanson's upcoming season prior to Broadway but the Los Angeles production was postponed.

The Lab is being produced by The Parnes Office - their other recent Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, 1984, Meteor Shower, Carousel, Three Tall Women, and The Iceman Cometh.

Casting is being handled by Tara Rubin Casting. For more information, click here.

No word yet on production plans following the lab.

Featuring a score of showstoppers by George and Ira Gershwin including "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You," "Slap That Bass" and "Someone To Watch Over Me," "Crazy for You" is an irresistibly funny valentine to the American musicals of the 1930s. The book by Ken Ludwig brings audiences into a world of cowboys and showgirls, where a Wall Street guy and a Main Street gal can fall madly in love, put on a show and dance their way to happiness.

When "Crazy for You" first premiered on Broadway in 1992, Frank Rich raved in The New York Times, "When future historians try to find the exact moment at which Broadway finally rose up to grab the musical back from the British, they just may conclude that the revolution began last night.

"The shot was fired at the Shubert Theater, where a riotously entertaining show called 'Crazy for You' uncorked the American musical's classic blend of music, laughter, dancing, sentiment and showmanship with a freshness and confidence rarely seen... 'Crazy for You' scrapes away decades of cabaret and jazz and variety-show interpretations to reclaim the Gershwins' standards, in all their glorious youth, for the dynamism of the stage."

It went on to win Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design of a Musical, playing 1,622 performances.





