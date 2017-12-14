Laura Osnes, Susan Egan & Courtney Reed Bring THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY to the West Coast Tonight

The princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! After five sold-out engagements in New York City, The Broadway Princess Party is coming to the West Coast this December for three nights at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and one special matinee at Citrus College!

Star of Broadway's Cinderella, two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes will bring her radiant leading lady friends to Orange County along with music director Benjamin Rauhala for a dazzling evening of musical magic. She will be joined by Broadway's 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, Susan Egan and Broadway's 'Princess Jasmine' in Aladdin, Courtney Reed, to sing the most beloved 'Princess' songs of stage and screen and reminisce about their favorite fairy-tales and most cherished characters. To add a special local flair, Osnes and company will be joined by Orange County School of the Arts royalty, recent alumni Adam J. Levy and current senior Trinity Milosek.

So get your ball-gown out of the closet, dust off that tiara, and make your way to the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and Citrus College for a Broadway Princess Party you will never forget! The concerts are presented by LML Music and produced by Integrated Arts, LLC.

The Broadway Princess Party performs at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts this weekend, December 14th, 15th and 16th, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available here.

The Broadway Princess Party performs at the Haugh Performing Arts Center at Citrus College on December 16th at 1:00PM. Tickets are available here.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Laura Osnes created the role of Julia Trojan (Drama League, Drama Desk Award nominations) in the new musical Bandstand, which just completed its Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations), Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony nomination), Hope Harcourt in the Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations), Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, and Sandy in Grease. Other New York/regional credits include The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk nomination, Atlantic Theater Co); City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; Crazy For You (Lincoln Center); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall); Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago). On television, she has been seen on CBS' Elementary, Sondheim: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, HBO's documentary Six By Sondheim, and the Kennedy Center Honors salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). Her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Pasadena Pops, The San Francisco Symphony, and The National Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, Feinstein's/54 Below, Lincoln Center, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, and MN Orchestra Hall. In addition to being heard on several cast recordings, Laura has two solo albums, "Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle" and "If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston." @lauraosnes

Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her film credits include 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features Hercules (Meg), Spirited Away (Lin), Porco Rosso (Gina), Lady and the Tramp II (Angel), Achmed Saves America (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's Nikki, and guest-starred on HOUSE, NUMB3RS, NYPD Blue, Arli$$, Drew Carey, Great Performances, and countless others. Susan has headlined with more than 50 symphony orchestras worldwide, including concerts at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo CDs: All That and More, So Far, Winter Tracks, CoffeeHouse (Best Vocalist 2004), Susan Egan LIVE, The Secret of Happiness, and 2015's Softly. She is an accomplished master teacher in music performance, obsessive gardener, happy wife, and leader to her daughters' two Girl Scout troops. www.SusanEgan.net | @IAmSusanEgan | Facebook.com/OfficialSusanEgan.

Courtney Reed can currently be seen playing Princess Jasmine in Disney's latest broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played Carla, u/s Nina & Vanessa. She made her broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." Proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below. Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @RhodesReed

Benjamin Rauhala worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of Duncan Sheik's American Psycho during the 2016 season. His Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He is best known for his work touring the country as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and The CW's Supergirl. He also tours with Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, Trial and Error star Krysta Rodriguez, and with Next to Normal Tony-nominee Jennifer Damiano. He previously served as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show SMASH and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, including 'The Broadway Princess Party" series with Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, and the 'Broadway Loves' Series, that has famously honored Britney Spears, Celine Dion and many more beloved pop icons. @brauhala

Adam J. Levy was born and raised in Southern California, and is thrilled to return home after recently graduating from Pace University in New York with a BFA in Musical Theatre. He has had the opportunity to work with Victoria Clark in The Light in the Piazza, J.H. Doyle in The Visit, Baayork Lee in A Chorus Line, and many others. Last July, he traveled to The Muny in St. Louis to play Mendel in Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Gary Griffin. In addition to participating in Lincoln Center's Sinatra Centennial Celebration with the New York Philharmonic last spring, he has also performed alongside the South Coast, Pasadena, and Plainfield Symphony Orchestras. Most recently, Adam starred in the title role of painter Georges Seurat in The American Repertory Theatre's virtual reality production of Sunday in the Park with George. Upcoming: Broadway Loves Demi Lovato at 54 Below in February and the Bernstein Centennial Concert with the Boston Symphony in May.

Trinity Milosek's love for performance started at a young age; from singing in her elementary school's church to walking in Los Angeles Fashion Week at the age of 8. Her passion has continued with her as she completes her senior year in the Orange County School of the Arts' (OCSA) Commercial Music program and as celebrated performance ambassador of OCSA's Montage! Her many performance opportunities have influenced her to continue studying vocal performance in college. Growing up on the stage has been a defining moment in Trinity's childhood that she wishes to carry with her in her future.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles