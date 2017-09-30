Laura Michelle Kelly Returns to 54 Below with New Solo Show

Currently starring as Anna Leonowens in the national tour of Lincoln Center's Tony Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I, Olivier Award winning actress Laura Michelle Kelly returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening celebrating female icons and the music that brings them to life. Join her on a journey through songs and stories of childhood, love, bravery, and reminiscence.

Perhaps best known for starring as Mary Poppins in the world premiere West End production of the musical of the same name, Kelly has also been seen on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and Mary Poppins.

This fabulous night will be helmed by the all-female creative team- Sammi Cannold (director) and Madeline Smith (music director) - that brought New York, Ragtime on Ellis Island last fall.

Kelly will perform on November 7th at 7pm and 9:30pm. For tickets, visit 54below.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

