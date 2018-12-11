Laura Dreyfuss To Sit Down For A Live Podcast Event and Performance With Ilana Levine

Dear Evan Hansen alumna Laura Dreyfuss will sit down for a live podcast event and performance with actress and Little Known Facts podcast host Ilana Levine on December 16th at 6:00 pm.

Throughout the evening little known facts will be revealed as Laura and Ilana discuss the real side of what it is to pursue a career in the arts.

Fans can expect a live performance and first-hand stories from Laura's Broadway and television shows including Dear Evan Hansen, The Politician, The Marevelous Mrs. Maisel, Glee and more!

Levine's past guests interviewed at the W include Joe Iconis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Laura Benanti. Produced by 42 Seven Productions in partnership with W New York - Times Square, the raw and intimate series shines a light on Broadway's brightest talents. John Zeitoun serves as associate producer for the evening.

A limited number of $25.00 reserved seating tickets are available for purchase by visiting bit.ly/2QtTwNb . This is a 21+ event. Broadway At W is an authentic experience at the exclusive W Hotels in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts!

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine featuring intimate and hilarious conversations with today's most successful artists working in Film, Television and on Broadway. Listen and feel like a fly on the wall as Levine's guests share their secrets and fears, inspirations and challenges .... and along the way expose Little Known Facts. Previous podcast guests include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Allison Janney, Julianne Moore, Ben Platt, Laura Linney, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Nixon and more.

To listen download Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine from the podcast menu on Tunes!

