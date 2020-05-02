Laura Benanti Talked About How She Started SUNSHINE SONGS on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued today (2pm) with Laura Benanti sharing information about SUNSHINE SONGS.

"Sunshine songs began when I was talking to my mom who's a voice teacher and she was saying how terrible she feels that all of her student's school shows were being canceled and they're devastated. I was like 'If my school show was canceled, I don't know what I would have done...So I went on social media and encouraged people to send me videos of them singing with the hashtag sunshine songs and now it's incredible, we've had like more than six thousand submissions...So then I thought I want to bring this joy to people who are not on social media, in particular our aging loved ones who are particularly isolated right now and also children in children's hospitals because they are deeply affected by this. Some of them are not allowed to see their families at all or only allowed to see one member of their family..."

"So my friend Kate Deiter-Maradei, she lives in Raleigh and she's a community activist. She and I were like how do we do this? So she contacted an organization called K4 Connect which is a technology company for seniors...Then a company called senior league reached out to us...It's totally free, no one is making a single penny off of this...then I reached out to hospitals...and now we have hundreds of children's hospitals on our list as well. Hole in the wall gang camp has also joined with us. We have some kids who are in the foster system who are going to be watching."

"After the concert is over, I'm gonna be talking and interviewing some of the seniors and when the concert is done we will send links and mp4s to the communities so they can be used into perpetuity however they want and we'll do that with every single concert."

