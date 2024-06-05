Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Montego Glover, and More Will Present at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama Desk Awards are under a week away, and the presenters for the big night have now been revealed! The 2024 Annual Drama Desk Awards will take place on Monday, June 10 beginning at 6:15PM at NYU Skirball Center.

Presenters include: Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady); Matthew Broderick (The Producers), Montego Glover (Into the Woods), Lena Hall (Hedwig And the Angry Inch), Brian d’Arcy James (Days of Wine and Roses), Nikki M. James (Suffs), James Lapine (Sunday In The Park With George), Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd), Andrew Rannells (Gutenberg! The Musical), Brooke Shields (The Addams Family; Chicago), Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), and more.

There will also be a special musical tribute by Kelli O’Hara to honor Lincoln Center’s André Bishop, who is receiving the inaugural William Wolf Award, which recognizes achievement, high standards, and innovation, including generosity and “giving back” to the entertainment community.

As previously announced, Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit will host the 2024 Drama Desk Awards. The Tony Award winning actors recently starred together in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Sutton will soon appear as Princess Winnifred on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, reprising her performance from City Center Encores! and Aaron will be making his Café Carlyle debut in June.

Also at this year’s Awards, Nathan Lane will receive the Harold S. Prince Award for Lifetime Achievement.

David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards for which productions on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

As was the case last year, all performance categories are gender-free. The updated gender-free categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play, and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical.

What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. The Drama Desk Awards honor all aspects of New York’s professional theater.

For those interested in purchasing VIP Orchestra and Parterre seating (which both include the Post-Event After-Party) please click HERE to request tickets.

A very limited number of balcony tickets for the 2024 Drama Desk Awards are also available to the general public. Priced from $99 to $249, balcony tickets can be purchased HERE.