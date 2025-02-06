Laura Benanti Joins MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laura Benanti has joined the cast of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown. According to Deadline, the Tony winner is set to appear in the fourth season of the crime series as correctional officer Cindy Stephens. This will be a regular role for the Broadway alum.

Benanti joins other new cast members Edie Falco and Lennie James, as well as returning series regulars Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and more. The first three seasons are currently streaming on Paramount+.

In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress, with Broadway credits that include Into the Woods, Nine, The Wedding Singer, Gypsy, and She Loves Me. Onscreen, she can be seen in Hulu's Life & Beth, the hit series Younger, and “The Gilded Age.