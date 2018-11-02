Laura Benanti, Danny Burstein Among MY FAIR LADY Stars Set for BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon announces that Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady has joined the MainStage lineup. As part of MainStage programming, this exclusive panel will feature cast members Laura Benanti, Harry Hadden-Paton, Danny Burstein and Allan Corduner. My Fair Lady joins Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Be More Chill, Come From Away, The Prom, and Pretty Woman as part of MainStage. Additional panels and details will be announced at a later date.

Lincoln Center Theater's critically-acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, directed by Bartlett Sher, is the winner of the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards for Best Revival of a Musical. Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, MY FAIR LADY, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time" and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," the Lincoln Center Theater's production of MY FAIR LADY was hailed by The New York Times as "glorious and better than it ever was."

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

