Laura Benanti, Andrew Rannells, Shaina Taub & More Join Lineup for CSC's 2024 Gala

The event will honor Nikki M. James and Frank DiLella.
Classic Stage Company will present their 2024 Gala, honoring Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (Suffs) and 11-time Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella (NY1’s “On Stage”). Directed by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell), CSC’s 2024 Gala will be hosted by Tony Award nominee Jenn Collela (Suffs) and Tony Award nominee Michael James Scott. The event will be held on Monday November 18, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm, at City Winery. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and introducing the power of the classics to thousands of students in New York City every year.
"I'm so grateful to our wonderful honorees, Nikki M. James and Frank DiLella, who are both talented and tireless advocates for CSC's mission and for the promotion of the performing arts. We're lucky to have their voices in this industry, and all of us at CSC are incredibly excited to shower them with some well-earned thanks,” said Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. “We have fantastically supportive sponsors for this event, and I know it's going to be an unforgettable evening."
Presenters and performers for the 2024 Gala will include Yassmin Alers (The Notebook), Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (She Loves Me), Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy (Next to Normal), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), two-time Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells (Gutenberg! The Musical), Tony Award winner Shaina Taub (Suffs), and Jason Weixelman will serve as the Stage Manager.
Alison Haggerty Stevenson, Ilyssa Coghlan, and Matthew Grossman will serve as Gala Co-Chairs.
Tickets are on sale now at www.classicstage.org/csc-2024-gala. Tickets begin at $1,000, with tables starting at $10,000.
Videos