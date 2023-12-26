Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Time is running out to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the biggest worldwide theater awards that allow local audiences to have their say. The Regional Awards include local productions, touring shows, and more.

Productions eligible for the 2023 Regional Awards must have run between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced throughout January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.