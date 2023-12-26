Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Voting is open worldwide through December 31st, 2023 only!

By: Dec. 26, 2023

Last Chance to Vote for the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

Time is running out to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the biggest worldwide theater awards that allow local audiences to have their say. The Regional Awards include local productions, touring shows, and more.

Productions eligible for the 2023 Regional Awards must have run between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced throughout January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

United States

AlbuquerqueAnchorage
Appleton, WIArkansas
AtlantaAustin
BaltimoreBerkshires
BirminghamBoise
BostonBuffalo
Central New YorkCentral Pennsylvania
Central VirginiaCharlotte
ChicagoCincinnati
ClevelandColumbus
ConnecticutDallas
DaytonDelaware
DenverDes moines
MichiganFargo
Fort WayneFt. Myers/Naples
HawaiiHouston
IndianapolisJacksonville
Kansas CityLas Vegas
Long IslandLos Angeles
LouisvilleMadison
MaineMemphis
Miami MetroMilwaukee, WI
Minneapolis / St. PaulNashville
New HampshireNew Jersey
New OrleansOklahoma
OmahaOrlando
Palm SpringsPhiladelphia
PhoenixPittsburgh
PortlandRaleigh
Rhode IslandRockland / Westchester
SacramentoSalt Lake City
San AntonioSan Diego
San Francisco / Bay AreaSanta Barbara
SarasotaSeattle
South DakotaSouth Bend
South CarolinaSt. Louis
TallahasseeTampa/St. Petersburg
VermontWashington, DC
West VirginiaWichita
Montana

Canada

CalgaryEdmonton
MontrealOttawa
TorontoVancouver

Australia

AdelaideBrisbane
MelbournePerth
Sydney

Europe

AustriaGermany
IrelandItaly
NetherlandsNew Zealand
NorwaySweden

NYC

CabaretOff-Broadway

International

UK / West EndPhilippines
South Africa




